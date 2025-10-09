Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 09.10.2025

UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision to continue monitoring situation in occupied Crimea

2 min read
UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision to continue monitoring situation in occupied Crimea

UNESCO will continue monitoring the situation in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea due to a number of facts regarding the destruction by Russia of the cultural heritage of Ukraine, in particular the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora."

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine press service, such a decision was adopted by the UNESCO Executive Board on October 9.

"The decision is based on the report of the UNESCO Director General on the situation in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia in the Organization's areas of competence, which confirms the significant deterioration of the situation on the Ukrainian peninsula, in particular, the destruction by Russia of Ukraine's cultural heritage, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site " Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora," numerous violations by Russia of the rights of Crimean Tatars, illegal persecution of journalists by the occupying authorities, violations in the field of education and the right to study in the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages, freedom of religion and other human rights violations," the MFA said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The Czech delegation issued a statement on behalf of 44 UNESCO member states condemning Russia's actions in occupied Crimea – the persecution of Crimean Tatars, the destruction of Ukrainian-language education, religious and cultural monuments, as well as the damage caused by Russia to the environment as a result of irresponsible activities.

Delegations from Lithuania, Turkey, Germany, Albania, and Chile made separate statements in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned Russia's violation of international law and human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO, Ambassador Vadym Omelchenko, in his statement, stressed the importance of continuing monitoring in the areas of UNESCO's mandate to maintain international attention to the situation on the occupied peninsula and counteract violations of international law by Russia.

"The decision of the Executive Board confirms the unwavering position of the majority of UNESCO Member States aimed at protecting international law, human rights, and the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the MFA said.

Tags: #monitoring #unesco #crimea

MORE ABOUT

15:20 09.10.2025
Over 700 human rights violations recorded in occupied Crimea since start of 2025 – Lubinets

Over 700 human rights violations recorded in occupied Crimea since start of 2025 – Lubinets

20:55 24.09.2025
Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

09:09 22.09.2025
Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

17:21 18.09.2025
Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova agree to jointly nominate Trypillian cultural heritage for UNESCO World Heritage List

Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova agree to jointly nominate Trypillian cultural heritage for UNESCO World Heritage List

19:37 11.09.2025
Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

14:42 29.08.2025
Culture Ministry signs memo with UNESCO on restoration of cultural institutions

Culture Ministry signs memo with UNESCO on restoration of cultural institutions

10:50 29.08.2025
GUR hits Russian radar in Crimea at night of August 28

GUR hits Russian radar in Crimea at night of August 28

20:07 28.08.2025
Ukrainian MFA calls on its partners to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

Ukrainian MFA calls on its partners to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

11:59 26.08.2025
Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

16:32 08.08.2025
Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

Almost 181 sq km liberated in Dobropillia operation, troops block enemy near Pokrovsk

LATEST

Group of 23 Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories – Yermak

External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

Zelenskyy: Everyone to have to do work on preparing for winter at regional level

Reserve transport deployed to keep frontline regions connected

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, presidential diplomats to engage partners for global support of Ukrainian initiatives

Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

EU close to agreeing on 19th package of sanctions against Russia, Slovakia's demands for guarantees on unrelated issues problematic

Five injured in occupiers' strikes on Odesa region

AD
AD