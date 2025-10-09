UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision to continue monitoring situation in occupied Crimea

UNESCO will continue monitoring the situation in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea due to a number of facts regarding the destruction by Russia of the cultural heritage of Ukraine, in particular the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora."

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine press service, such a decision was adopted by the UNESCO Executive Board on October 9.

"The decision is based on the report of the UNESCO Director General on the situation in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia in the Organization's areas of competence, which confirms the significant deterioration of the situation on the Ukrainian peninsula, in particular, the destruction by Russia of Ukraine's cultural heritage, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site " Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora," numerous violations by Russia of the rights of Crimean Tatars, illegal persecution of journalists by the occupying authorities, violations in the field of education and the right to study in the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages, freedom of religion and other human rights violations," the MFA said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The Czech delegation issued a statement on behalf of 44 UNESCO member states condemning Russia's actions in occupied Crimea – the persecution of Crimean Tatars, the destruction of Ukrainian-language education, religious and cultural monuments, as well as the damage caused by Russia to the environment as a result of irresponsible activities.

Delegations from Lithuania, Turkey, Germany, Albania, and Chile made separate statements in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned Russia's violation of international law and human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO, Ambassador Vadym Omelchenko, in his statement, stressed the importance of continuing monitoring in the areas of UNESCO's mandate to maintain international attention to the situation on the occupied peninsula and counteract violations of international law by Russia.

"The decision of the Executive Board confirms the unwavering position of the majority of UNESCO Member States aimed at protecting international law, human rights, and the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the MFA said.