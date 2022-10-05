Facts

17:31 05.10.2022

Borrell: It’s necessary to show that EU's support for Ukraine is unshakable, despite Russia’s nuclear threats

Borrell: It's necessary to show that EU's support for Ukraine is unshakable, despite Russia's nuclear threats

It is necessary to show that the EU's support for Ukraine is unwavering despite Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

“The war has entered a new phase. Undoubtedly, this is a dangerous phase, because we are faced with a terrible scenario that we should not turn a blind eye to. This is a scenario of a conventional war involving a nuclear power. A nuclear state that is currently retreating from the usual scenario and threatening to use nuclear weapons. This is a really disturbing scenario in which we have to show that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," Borrell said, speaking at the European Parliament on Wednesday.

He stressed that the war cannot end because of the fatigue of the Western world - which is what Putin is waiting for.

"Putin believes that democracies are weak, that public opinion systems will not withstand the cold winter. He is waiting for the arrival of the ‘General of Winter’, who always saved the Russian army in the end. He is waiting for cold weather, gas supply interruptions, high prices and low temperatures to undermine our will to continue supporting Ukraine. It is appropriate to ask the Europeans to understand what we are talking about," Borrell said.

The head of EU diplomacy stressed that EU support for Ukraine is not just a matter of generosity.

"Our support for Ukraine must be unwavering, because Ukraine's security is inextricably linked with ours. What will be decided there will also be our future. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, what will be decided there will also be our future. That is why it is so important to ensure that, as others in Europe have done, by abandoning our old imperial ambitions, Russia also abandons them," Borrell said.

