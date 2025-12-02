Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:10 02.12.2025

Rubio, in his talk with German counterpart, reaffirms US goal of ending the war, achieving lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

As US State Department First Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott reported, Rubio and Wadephul “discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate an end to the war in Ukraine.”

“The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ goals are to end the conflict as soon as possible and achieve a lasting peace,” the U.S. Department of State said.

