Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and comprehensive efforts to achieve peace in the Ukrainian-Russian war during a meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Anadolu Agency reported.

"Erdogan said that Turkey is closely following the negotiation process aimed at ending the war and could accept negotiations in all formats in this context," the report said.

He stressed that efforts aimed at ending the Ukrainian-Russian war by establishing a just and lasting peace are of great value, and also expressed his belief in the possibility of achieving progress in areas of practical benefit to both sides, noting that the introduction of a limited ceasefire, primarily regarding energy facilities and ports, could be useful.

During the talks, the bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia were assessed, as well as the comprehensive efforts to achieve peace in the Ukrainian-Russian war. It was reiterated that Turkey would support the peace efforts. In addition, all issues, including the EU freezing of Russian assets, were discussed in detail.