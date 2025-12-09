Trump gives Zelenskyy days to respond to peace plan, wants deal 'before Christmas' – Financial Times

U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to reach a peace deal on Ukraine by Christmas – Trump's envoys "have given Volodymyr Zelenskyy days" to respond to Washington's proposed peace plan, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed officials.

According to the publication's interlocutors familiar with the negotiations, last Saturday during a call, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the U.S. President's son-in-law Jared Kushner insisted that Zelenskyy quickly make a decision on the peace plan. A journalist's source said that Trump hopes to conclude a deal "before Christmas."

Zelenskyy has asked for time to consult with European allies as Kyiv fears Washington's proposal could undermine Western unity, the sources said.