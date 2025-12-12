To end the war, Europe must help Ukraine make difficult choices, particularly regarding territorial matters - Turkish MFA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Europe must help Ukraine make difficult choices about resolving the war, particularly regarding territorial matters, CNN Turk reported.

"Here, Europe must help Ukraine make certain difficult decisions together with Ukraine. Indeed, some choices, some decisions, are very difficult for Ukraine. But to prevent great losses, that is, for the greater good, we must eliminate evil, that is, the bad… That is, a choice must be made. I know this is difficult for them. The territorial issue, in particular, is incredibly difficult. May God forbid anyone such a thing," Fidan noted in an interview with CNN Turk.

He said such decisions are difficult and that there are demands for guarantees for the future. The diplomat added that this is also difficult, but Türkiye continues to facilitate negotiations between the two sides in the war.

Fidan noted that Istanbul is ready to host negotiators again, recalling that they held three rounds of talks last summer. Recalling that significant progress was made in these talks on prisoner exchanges and other humanitarian issues, Fidan stated, "This also laid the foundation for the negotiations that are ongoing today. We are ready to play this positive role. Look, the Black Sea has now become an extension of the war zone. The war has spread to the Black Sea. They are now attacking merchant ships and tankers in the Black Sea. Therefore, if the war continues, it will spread to other places, to other parts of Europe. God forbid, it needs to stop here and now."