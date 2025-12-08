EU, Ukraine jointly finalize consideration of Trump peace plan – media

The work of the European Union countries and Kyiv on the United States' peace plan for Ukraine is in its final stage, The Guardian newspaper said on Monday.

"The work is being finalised, with more to be done on robust security guarantees and proposals for Ukraine's postwar reconstruction," the publication said, citing sources.

A source for the newspaper at the Elysee Palace reported that the meeting of the EU heads of state with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London "allowed us to continue joint work" on the U.S. peace plan and what Europe can bring to this process.

"The work on the agreement is being finalized, but the issue of reliable security guarantees and proposals for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine still needs to be finalized," the source said.

Earlier, according to Western media reports, Zelenskyy and the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron – met in London to discuss the peace plan for the settlement in Ukraine proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.