Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

The performance of Trump and his administration has risen slightly since the government shutdown ended, according to the December survey, conducted monthly by Harvard University’s Center for American Policy Studies (CAPS), Harris Poll and HarrisX.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at 47%, up 3 points from November. The gains are reflected across all policy issues. Trump’s highest approval ratings are for fighting crime in U.S. cities (51%) and returning America to its values (50%), while his lowest ratings are for fighting inflation (40%) and tariffs and trade policy (42%).

The president’s party as a whole has a 46% approval rating, up slightly from last month and slightly better than the Democrats’ 41%. Congress’s approval rating has also risen since the shutdown ended, up from 27% last month to 35%.

"This poll is a clear bounce back from the government shutdown when attitudes of the American public were really going off of a cliff," said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

As for the Trump administration’s foreign policy, despite overwhelming support for the Gaza ceasefire agreement (78%) and moves to remove the Venezuelan president (85%), attitudes toward action to end the war in Ukraine are less clear.

Some 56% of voters believe that Ukraine’s territorial concessions to Russia will allow the country and the world to move forward in achieving peace and ending the bloodshed. Respondents remain divided on whether Ukraine should make concessions or whether it can regain its territory.

Some 64% of voters believe that Ukraine should receive direct security guarantees from the United States if it makes concessions to end the war with Russia.

Some 53% of voters are satisfied with the way Trump is negotiating to end the war in Ukraine.

Almost 65% of voters believe the Trump administration should continue to supply weapons to Ukraine and impose additional economic sanctions on Russia, including a majority of representatives of different political parties.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll was conducted online with a sample weighted according to known demographics between December 2 and 4 among 2,204 registered voters. The margin of error is 1.99 percentage points.