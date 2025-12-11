EU ready to isolate Belgium if it does not support loan for Ukraine – media

The European Union is ramping up pressure on Belgium, which continues to block efforts to provide Ukraine with a revolving loan, Politico has reported.

"The EU is turning the screws. If De Wever continues to block the plan – a path he's been on for several months, putting forward additional conditions and demands – he will find himself in an uncomfortable and remarkable position for the leader of a country that for so long has been pro-EU, according to an EU diplomat with knowledge of the discussions taking place." the publication said.

Belgium's message is that if it does not join, its diplomats, ministers and leaders will lose their voice at the EU negotiating table. Officials will put Belgium's wishes and concerns about the EU's long-term budget for 2028-2034 on the back burner, causing the government serious headaches, especially as negotiations enter a crucial final stage in 18 months.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever's opinion on the EU's proposals will not be taken into account. His phone calls will not be returned, the diplomat said.

It would be a harsh reality for a country that is both literally and symbolically at the heart of the EU project, and that has punched above its weight when it comes to taking on leading roles such as the presidency of the European Council, the publication notes.

At the same time, diplomats say desperate times call for desperate measures. Ukraine will face a budget deficit of 71.7 billion euros next year and will be forced to start cutting public spending from April if it cannot secure the necessary funds. US President Donald Trump has again refused to provide American support.

Underlining the high stakes, EU ambassadors are meeting three times this week – on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – to discuss the Commission's proposal for a loan, published last week.

The European Commission has proposed another option for financing Ukraine: joint debt backed by the EU's next seven-year budget. Hungary has officially ruled out issuing Eurobonds, and unanimity is required to raise funds through the EU budget to support Ukraine.

That leaves Plan C: some countries could use their own budgets to support Ukraine. That prospect is not part of the Commission's proposals, but diplomats are quietly discussing it. Germany, the Nordic countries and the Baltics are seen as the most likely participants.

But those pushing the idea have a caveat: The most important benefit of EU membership for the bloc is solidarity. By forcing some member states to shoulder the financial burden of supporting Ukraine on their own, the bloc risks a serious split at its core.

Germany may decide in the future not to support a failed bank in a country that is not currently providing money to Kyiv, experts say.

"Solidarity is a two-way street," a diplomat was quoted as saying.

Of course, there is another option – EU leaders could unite and pass a "reparation loan" plan using a so-called qualified majority vote, ignoring Belgium's refusal and simply pushing it through by force. But diplomats say that option is not being seriously considered.