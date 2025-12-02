Trump calls war in Ukraine 'chaos' that is not easy to settle

U.S. President Donald Trump called the war in Ukraine "chaos" and a situation that is "not easy to settle."

"We are trying to get it settled. I have settled eight wars. This would be the ninth, and our people are over in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled. Not an easy situation, let me tell you. What a mess," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump also said the United States is no longer financially involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war.