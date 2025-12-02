Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:07 02.12.2025

Trump calls war in Ukraine 'chaos' that is not easy to settle

1 min read
Trump calls war in Ukraine 'chaos' that is not easy to settle

U.S. President Donald Trump called the war in Ukraine "chaos" and a situation that is "not easy to settle."

"We are trying to get it settled. I have settled eight wars. This would be the ninth, and our people are over in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled. Not an easy situation, let me tell you. What a mess," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump also said the United States is no longer financially involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Tags: #ukraine #trump #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:29 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy says he ready to meet with Trump

Zelenskyy says he ready to meet with Trump

16:55 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

14:35 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

12:10 02.12.2025
Rubio, in his talk with German counterpart, reaffirms US goal of ending the war, achieving lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible

Rubio, in his talk with German counterpart, reaffirms US goal of ending the war, achieving lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible

20:10 01.12.2025
Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

19:52 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

15:12 01.12.2025
Trump confirms Witkoff's meeting with Putin this week

Trump confirms Witkoff's meeting with Putin this week

10:58 01.12.2025
US-Ukraine talks on Sunday focused on new de facto borders – media

US-Ukraine talks on Sunday focused on new de facto borders – media

16:49 28.11.2025
Trump ready to recognize Russian control of occupied Ukraine in peace deal – media

Trump ready to recognize Russian control of occupied Ukraine in peace deal – media

20:17 27.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, US delegations to meet to discuss security guarantees

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, US delegations to meet to discuss security guarantees

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy says he ready to meet with Trump

No simple solutions to end war; most difficult thing is with territories, Russian assets – Zelenskyy

Plan has 20 points, some things still need to be worked out – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

LATEST

Four OPEC+ countries must compensate for nearly 4.6 mln bpd of excess oil output from Nov to June, nearly 3.35 mln bpd from Kazakhstan

Sweden allocates new civilian support package to Ukraine worth EUR 100 mln

Kallas: Fact of anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine shows anti-corruption bodies work

No simple solutions to end war; most difficult thing is with territories, Russian assets – Zelenskyy

Kallas: On ammunition initiative, we are not there yet

Kallas believes reparation loan to definitely strengthen EU's position on Russia

Ukraine's State Customs Service introduces specialized software to identify sanctioned vessels

Putin makes statements demonstrating he does not plan to end war – Sybiha

Kallas on ending war: This could be pivotal work week for diplomacy

Ireland open to participating in peacekeeping, monitoring in Ukraine – Martin

AD
AD