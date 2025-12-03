NATO Secretary General: Allies will continue their tireless support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomes negotiations on a peace plan for Ukraine and says allies will remain steadfast in their commitment to support Ukraine.

He said this on Wednesday in Brussels at a press conference following a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers.

“Turning to Ukraine, we all want the bloodshed to end, and I strongly welcome President Trump’s continued efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace … And as negotiations proceed, we cannot waver in our commitment to Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General stated.

Noting that Ukraine's security is closely linked to the security of the alliance, Rutte expressed conviction that this support should continue “unabated to help Ukraine defend itself today and deter tomorrow. For their own sake, and for ours.”

“During today's NATO-Ukraine Council, Foreign Minister Sybiha briefed us on the latest developments, Ukraine's urgent requirements, and progress on the path to a durable peace. EU High Representative Kallas joined us, underscoring the close cooperation between NATO and the EU in bolstering Ukrainian resilience,” he reported.

NATO Secretary General noted that support “is making a real difference on the ground.” “Through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), funded by Allies, we are delivering essential, lethal and non-lethal U.S. capabilities, including desperately needed air defence, to help Ukraine hold the front line and protect its people. And today we heard from Allies who are committing more resources to support Ukraine through PURL including, Canada, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway and Poland. Now over two-thirds of Allies have committed to the program,” Rutte stressed.

At the same time, he called on allies and partners “not just for this winter, but planning ahead also for 2026.” “Putin believes he can outlast us, but we are not going anywhere. Today is yet another clear sign that he is wrong. We are strengthening our support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia,” the Secretary General stated.

In addition, today the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to increasing investment in defense, ramping up production, and strengthening support for Ukraine. “As we look to the Ankara Summit, our priorities are clear: investing in our security, strengthening our industry, and sustaining our support for Ukraine so it has the means to endure this tough winter and beyond. Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And as we work hard for peace, we must continue to provide Ukraine with the tools to defend its sovereignty and achieve a lasting resolution,” Rutte stressed.

At the same time, the NATO Secretary General categorically disagreed with the idea that the allies could stop providing further assistance to Ukraine, and that in such a situation a plan B was needed.