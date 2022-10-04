Facts

15:14 04.10.2022

Davydiv Brid in Kherson region liberated from occupation – military

1 min read
Davydiv Brid in Kherson region liberated from occupation – military

The military from the 35th Detached Coastal Defense Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradsky reported the liberation of the village of Davydiv Bir in Beryslavsky district, Kherson region, from the Russian occupation on Tuesday.

The Babel publication has posted a relevant video on its Telegram channel.

"Glory to Ukraine, Glory to the Marines! Today, on October 4, 2022, Davydiv Bir was liberated from the orcs by the efforts of the 35th Detached Coastal Defense Marine Brigade. We solemnly raise the blue and yellow flag over Davydiv Bir! Glory to Ukraine!" the military, who participated in the flag raising ceremony, said.

Davydiv Bir was occupied by the Russian troops on the night of March 12-13, 2022. On May 31, the liberation of the village by the Ukrainian defense forces was confirmed, however, on June 17, it was occupied again.

The village is situated on the bank of the Inhulets River on the border with Mykolaiv region. In 2001, its population was 1,200 people.

Tags: #defense #war

MORE ABOUT

15:59 04.10.2022
Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

16:32 03.10.2022
Borova, most part of merged territorial community under control of AFU – village council

Borova, most part of merged territorial community under control of AFU – village council

14:48 03.10.2022
Ukrainian military fires artillery at Russian units that trying to gain foothold in Kreminna – AFU Eastern Group

Ukrainian military fires artillery at Russian units that trying to gain foothold in Kreminna – AFU Eastern Group

11:47 29.09.2022
HIMARS, 155 mm caliber to continue to de-occupy our lands – Reznikov

HIMARS, 155 mm caliber to continue to de-occupy our lands – Reznikov

10:58 29.09.2022
Meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels

Meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels

10:46 29.09.2022
As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

15:42 28.09.2022
Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

13:07 28.09.2022
War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

16:17 27.09.2022
AFU liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from Russian occupation – Syniehubov

AFU liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from Russian occupation – Syniehubov

13:22 27.09.2022
AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

Zelensky: prospect of hostilities becoming obvious – more and more occupiers want to escape

Invaders launch missile attack on medical facility in Kharkiv region: doctor killed, nurse wounded – Synehubov

Money raised in Czech Republic to buy modernized T-72 tank for AFU, 11,000 people join fundraising – Ambassador of Ukraine

LATEST

France to continue providing Ukraine with expert, technology support for documenting Russia's war crimes – PGO

Russia expelled from ICAO Council – Ukrainian ambassador

Ukrainian air defense destroys enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drone in Odesa

Japan plans to reopen embassy in Kyiv

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

Four HIMARS expected in next US $625 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

Musk offers to cede Crimea to Russia, Podoliak offers to demilitarize Russia in return

Yermak presents Gold Star Order to five defenders of Azovstal, who awarded title of Hero of Ukraine

Following night missile strikes on Kharkiv, two fires break out, woman dies – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD