Davydiv Brid in Kherson region liberated from occupation – military

The military from the 35th Detached Coastal Defense Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradsky reported the liberation of the village of Davydiv Bir in Beryslavsky district, Kherson region, from the Russian occupation on Tuesday.

The Babel publication has posted a relevant video on its Telegram channel.

"Glory to Ukraine, Glory to the Marines! Today, on October 4, 2022, Davydiv Bir was liberated from the orcs by the efforts of the 35th Detached Coastal Defense Marine Brigade. We solemnly raise the blue and yellow flag over Davydiv Bir! Glory to Ukraine!" the military, who participated in the flag raising ceremony, said.

Davydiv Bir was occupied by the Russian troops on the night of March 12-13, 2022. On May 31, the liberation of the village by the Ukrainian defense forces was confirmed, however, on June 17, it was occupied again.

The village is situated on the bank of the Inhulets River on the border with Mykolaiv region. In 2001, its population was 1,200 people.