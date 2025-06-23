Head of European Solidarity branch from Troitske, Luhansk region, killed on frontline

A volunteer from the occupied village of Troitske, Svatove district, Luhansk region, Oleksandr Babushkin, who headed the local branch of the European Solidarity party, was killed on the frontline.

"On June 17, 2025, in Sumy region, while performing a combat mission, Oleksandr Yuriyovych Babushkin, a serviceman from Troitske community, a faithful son of Ukraine, heroically died," Svatove district state administration said on its Facebook page.

The leader of European Solidarity, MP of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said Babushkin "from the first hours of the full-scale invasion he stood with the community to resist the occupiers." "Then came the frontline. Wounded. And again returning to the ranks," he said.

"This is a heavy loss for all of us. But Sasha [Oleksandr] is an example of how to live, fight and love. My sincere condolences to his family," Poroshenko added.

As reported on the political force's website, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 112 party members, deputies of various levels and activists of European Solidarity have been killed on the frontline.