Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:10 28.06.2025

GUR drones hit enemy arsenal facilities in Bryansk – sources

1 min read

On the morning of June 28, strike drones of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) attacked military facilities in Bryansk; the drones hit facilities of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, intelligence sources told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to local Russian media, heavy gunfire and a series of explosions were heard in Bryansk. Local authorities have not commented on the explosions, only reminding about the ban on filming and publishing videos of "the consequences of air defense operation."

According to intelligence sources, the GUR is continuing the operation to demilitarize the aggressor country, and today "good drones hit the facilities of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry; information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified."

As reported, on the evening of June 26, GUR strike drones hit the storage facilities for rocket fuel and flammable and lubricating materials of the 1061st MTZ Center of the Russian Armed Forces in Bryansk.

Tags: #drones #gur #bryansk

MORE ABOUT

16:05 27.06.2025
Umerov: There will be more long-range operations. Contracting for tens of thousands of new long-range drones already being prepared

Umerov: There will be more long-range operations. Contracting for tens of thousands of new long-range drones already being prepared

10:35 24.06.2025
Six people injured in strike on Sumy region, incl three children – police

Six people injured in strike on Sumy region, incl three children – police

12:54 18.06.2025
Interceptor drones developed in Ukraine needed by many countries in Europe, America – Zelenskyy

Interceptor drones developed in Ukraine needed by many countries in Europe, America – Zelenskyy

12:02 13.06.2025
AFU Air Force: 43 out of 55 enemy drones neutralized last night, hits in nine locations recorded

AFU Air Force: 43 out of 55 enemy drones neutralized last night, hits in nine locations recorded

20:09 10.06.2025
There is info about spread of Russian-Iranian drone technology to North Korea – Zelenskyy

There is info about spread of Russian-Iranian drone technology to North Korea – Zelenskyy

17:01 10.06.2025
GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

19:44 05.06.2025
Umerov, French counterpart discuss drone production for AFU

Umerov, French counterpart discuss drone production for AFU

21:17 04.06.2025
Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

15:01 04.06.2025
GUR hacks Russia’s Tupolev Design Bureau – source

GUR hacks Russia’s Tupolev Design Bureau – source

10:25 04.06.2025
UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

HOT NEWS

Criminal organization led by former dpty mayor of Kharkiv exposed: they’re suspected of embezzling UAH 5.4 mln allocated for fortifications - prosecutor general

Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Ukraine is and will be on earth, Ukrainians are and will be on earth

Zelenskyy awards Polish President Duda with Order of Freedom

Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

LATEST

Zelenskyy awards Duda with Order of Freedom

Criminal organization led by former dpty mayor of Kharkiv exposed: they’re suspected of embezzling UAH 5.4 mln allocated for fortifications - prosecutor general

Ukraine to invite Nawrocki – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Duda discuss security situation, state of diplomacy

Ukraine to continue communication with Trump team – Zelenskyy

SBU special operation: Enemy Pantsir-S1 missile system, three helicopters destroyed

Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Ukraine is and will be on earth, Ukrainians are and will be on earth

Zelenskyy and Duda lay flowers at memorial to fallen heroes of Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian UAV attack in Odesa

Zelenskyy installs first dpty minister of defense, commander of Ground Forces into Staff HQ – decree

AD
AD