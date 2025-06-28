GUR drones hit enemy arsenal facilities in Bryansk – sources

On the morning of June 28, strike drones of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) attacked military facilities in Bryansk; the drones hit facilities of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, intelligence sources told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to local Russian media, heavy gunfire and a series of explosions were heard in Bryansk. Local authorities have not commented on the explosions, only reminding about the ban on filming and publishing videos of "the consequences of air defense operation."

According to intelligence sources, the GUR is continuing the operation to demilitarize the aggressor country, and today "good drones hit the facilities of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry; information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified."

As reported, on the evening of June 26, GUR strike drones hit the storage facilities for rocket fuel and flammable and lubricating materials of the 1061st MTZ Center of the Russian Armed Forces in Bryansk.