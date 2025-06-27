Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russian shahed manufacturers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" against 86 entities - 52 individuals (citizens of the Russian Federation) and 34 legal entities (tax residents of the Russian Federation).

Corresponding decree No. 423/2025 was published on the website of the President’s Office on Friday.

The appendices to the document list 34 legal entities and 52 individuals, citizens of the Russian Federation, as persons subject to sanctions.

These entities include: companies and their managers cooperating with Russian industrial enterprises of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone of Industrial and Production Type and supplying components, equipment and materials for the production of Shahed; suppliers of machine tools and other equipment for enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex; transport and communications enterprises, as well as chemical companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex.