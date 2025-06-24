Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:09 24.06.2025

Ukraine, Council of Europe to sign agreement on the establishment of special tribunal on crime of Russia’s aggression – MP

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yevheniya.khudzik/?locale=uk_UA

Ukraine and the Council of Europe will sign an agreement on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine on Wednesday, Yevhenia Kravchuk (Servant of the People faction), a member of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

"Tomorrow is a truly historic event. What seemed like only a dream of justice will soon become a reality. Ukraine, together with the Council of Europe, will sign an agreement that will bring the Russian Federation closer to accountability," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

She recalled that on Tuesday, at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers, a decision will be made to authorize the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, to sign an agreement with Ukraine on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression.

The PACE summer session is being held in Strasbourg (France) on June 23-27.

Tags: #special_tribunal #ukraine #europe #war

