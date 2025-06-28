Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:24 28.06.2025

Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The enemy attacked Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs on Saturday night, the air defense neutralized 22 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of drones), an enemy attack UAV hit one location (Odesa) and downed UAVs fell in eight locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.

"On the night of June 28 (from 22:00 on June 27), the enemy attacked with 23 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone imitators in the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Chauda - Crimean air defense zone. The main direction of the attack was Odesa region. As of 09:00, the air defense neutralized 22 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the south of the country. 21 were shot down by fire weapons, one was locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

A hit by an enemy strike UAV was recorded in one location (Odesa), as well as the fall of downed UAVs in eight locations.

