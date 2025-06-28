Invaders lose 1,000 people, 131 vehicles in past day – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1,000 occupiers, one tank, 12 armored vehicles, 35 artillery systems, 237 UAVs, as well as 131 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Saturday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 20 to June 28, 2025 approximately amount to 1,017,720 (plus 1,000) people of military personnel, 10,970 (plus 1) tanks, 22,908 (plus 12) combat armored vehicles, 29,665 (plus 35) artillery systems, 1,425 MLRS units, 1,189 (plus 1) air defense systems, 420 (plus 4) aircraft, 337 helicopters, 42,477 (plus 237) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,394 (plus 6) cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, one automotive vehicle and tanker trucks 53,415 (plus 131) units, and 3,921 units of special equipment,” the report says.