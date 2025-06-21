Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

When Vladimir Putin talks about the "feet of Russian soldiers," he is talking not only about Ukraine, but also about many other places where Russian imperialism might reach, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Yesterday, Putin held a benefit, in particular, for the United States of America. He spoke absolutely frankly. Yes, he wants all of Ukraine, and he wants it not for four years, not since 2014, but for a long time – he himself was formed that way, by Russian imperialism. And when he talks about Ukraine and something else about the feet of Russian soldiers, he also talks about Belarus, about the Baltic countries, about Moldova, and about the Caucasus, and about countries like Kazakhstan, and about all the places on earth where Russian killers can get to. Putin's power ends where the capabilities of Russian killers end," Zelenskyy said on Saturday in a video address.