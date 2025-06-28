Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:14 28.06.2025

Drone attack on Odesa and the region kills two local residents, injures 17 more – prosecutor's office

Photo: SES

As a result of a drone attack on Odesa and the region on the night of June 28, two local residents were killed, another 17 were injured and suffered from acute stress reactions, including three boys, aged 3, 7 and 14, Odesa regional prosecutor's office reports.

"Information about other possible victims is being clarified," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

Under the procedural guidance of Odesa regional prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation has been initiated into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used more than 20 UAVs.

A 21-story building, outbuildings on the territory of a private home, an administrative building, warehouse premises of a private enterprise, a building of a non-working gas station, and cars were damaged.

The pretrial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Odesa region.

