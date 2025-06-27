Expanded Entrepreneurship Council includes 77 businessmen, Yermak, Svyrydenko, business ombudsman, FEU rep, Katsion as secretary

The expanded Entrepreneurship Support Council includes 77 businessmen, as well as the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, business ombudsman Roman Vaschuk and the chairman of the Council of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine (FEU) Dmytro Oliynyk.

According to decree of the President of Ukraine No. 421/2025, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Yuriy Katsion has been appointed secretary of the council.