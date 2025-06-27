SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) destroyed two Russian Su-34 aircraft at the Marinovka airfield (Volgograd region, Russia) using long-range drones, and damaged two more, the SBU press service reported.

"The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a joint special operation, as a result of which they destroyed two Russian fighter jets - Su-34 bombers at the Marinovka airfield and damaged two more," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

It is noted that the enemy actively uses these multifunctional fighters on the front line for bombing, including for dropping UABs.

"The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) used long-range drones to attack Russian fighters. The attack also resulted in a fire in the technical and operational part of the enemy airfield, which is a critical infrastructure for a military facility. This is where the enemy prepares aircraft for flights, carries out their routine maintenance and repairs," the SBU noted.

In turn, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine adds on the Telegram channel that, "according to preliminary information, four units of enemy aircraft were hit, namely Su-34 aircraft, and the technical and operational unit - a place where various combat aircraft are serviced and repaired," "the extent of damage to enemy aircraft and the results of the damage are being clarified."

Russian Su-34s are the main tactical aircraft that carry out missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. In the Russian Aerospace Forces, they are classified as frontline fighter-bombers. They are used, in particular, to drop guided aerial bombs, including those with planning and correction modules.