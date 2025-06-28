Zelenskyy and Duda lay flowers at memorial to fallen heroes of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his wife Olena Zelenska and Polish President Andrzej Duda honored the memory of the fallen heroes of Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

According to a video published on the Zelenskyy/Official Telegram channel, the leaders of the countries laid flowers at the public memorial to the fallen heroes at the walls of the Mykhailivsky Monastery, thereby honoring their memory.

Later, Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel: “Together with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, we honored the memory of our defenders whose lives were taken by Russian aggression.”