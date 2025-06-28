Zelenskyy installs first dpty minister of defense, commander of Ground Forces into Staff HQ – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree amending the composition of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Corresponding decree No. 434/2025 was published on the website of the head of state.

According to the document, the commander of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, has been approved as part of the personal composition of the Headquarters of the Commander-in-Chief.

In addition, the first deputy minister of defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev and the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces Hennadiy Shapovalov were included in the personal composition of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.