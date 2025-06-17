ISW: Russian forces seize Kindrativka in northern Sumy region

Russian occupation forces have recently captured the village of Kindrativka in the north of Sumy region, according to the latest report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“Geolocated footage published on June 16 shows Ukrainian force striking Russian positions in southwestern Kindrativka (north of Sumy City), indicating that Russian forces recently seized the settlement,” according to a report published on the ISW website on Tuesday.

ISW experts also cite reports from Russian military bloggers that Russian troops have advanced near Myropillia, in the northern part of Yunakivka and in Novo-Mykolaivka. ISW has no confirmation of these statements.

It is noted that Russian troops carried out offensive operations in the north of Sumy region, including in the areas of the settlements of Yunakivka and Sadky (northeast of the city of Sumy).

It is reported that elements of the Russian Chernye Volki (Black Wolves) Detachment, Smuglyanka Detachment, and Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz are reportedly operating in Sumy direction, and drone operators of the Anvar Spetsnaz detachment (possibly referring to the BARS-25 Anvar volunteer detachment) are reportedly striking Ukrainian forces in northern Sumy region.