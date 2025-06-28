Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:09 28.06.2025

Ukraine to initiate sanctions against countries that buy Russian oil the most – Sybiha

2 min read
Ukraine to initiate sanctions against countries that buy Russian oil the most – Sybiha
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine will initiate appropriate sanctions against those countries that buy the most Russian oil, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

During the Fair Play conference, dedicated to the introduction of additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, Sybiha noted that Ukraine is closely monitoring the growth of trade turnover between individual states, in particular Central Asia, and Russia. In certain areas, there is an increase of orders of magnitude.

"And we see that these are products that have dual purpose and are used by Russia in the manufacture of military products. We will also react and call on our partners in the countries, and there are not many of them, that consume the most Russian oil. At the same time, a shadow fleet is used, so in the near future we will initiate appropriate sanctions against those countries that buy the most Russian oil," he said.

The minister also noted that Russian oil, gas and related products, which provide up to 50% of revenues to the federal budget of Russia, continue to enter European markets. Thus, in April of this year alone, Russia earned about $13 billion from the sale of energy resources. At the same time, one day of the Kremlin's aggression costs approximately $1 billion. As Sybiha noted, that is, Russia still earns significantly more than it spends on genocidal aggression in Ukraine.

As Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine become more widespread, it shows that Russia is still finding access to critical components, raw materials, equipment and software.

"Based on the analysis of the remains of Russian missiles and drones, we constantly discover foreign components manufactured in at least 19 countries around the world," the minister noted.

He called for "cutting off" Russia from critical components for the defense industry, emphasizing that this is one of the elements of coercion to peace.

"Therefore, it is very important that all our allies use their entire sanctions potential and tools to stop the further militarization of the Russian economy," said Sybiha.

Tags: #sanctions #sybiha

