Yermak: Modern Constitution is successor of Pylyp Orlyk’s conctitution

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak compared the modern Constitution with the constitution of Pylyp Orlyk of the 18th century.

"Twenty-nine years of the democratic and human-centered Constitution of Ukraine. Our democratic traditions are more than three centuries old. In 1710, the world saw the Pacts and Constitutions of the Rights and Liberties of the Zaporizhian Host by Pylyp Orlyk. The modern Constitution of Ukraine is the heir to glorious traditions," he wrote on the Telegram.

According to Yermak, this is a symbol of the Ukrainian state, the struggle for freedom, history and independence.

"Rights and freedoms are a treasure. Today our people demonstrate what a high price is paid for the protection of democracy and the desire to live in our own state. I congratulate the true defenders of the Constitution - the soldiers and all Ukrainians who, with their own efforts and resources, preserved our state," he wrote.