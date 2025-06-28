Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian UAV attack in Odesa

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims of the Russian drone attack in Odesa.

"This night, volunteers from the rapid response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross, together with representatives of other special services in Odesa, provided assistance to those injured as a result of another attack on the city," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Volunteers went around houses and the surrounding area to identify victims. They provided first aid to victims with varying degrees of injury, and transported one wounded person to the hospital. Volunteers also provided first psychological aid to victims and their families.

Volunteers from the rapid response team of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross and Kyiv region were involved in the response.

As reported, as a result of the attack of Russian kamikaze drones in Odesa, two people were killed and nine were injured. Residential buildings were damaged, where apartment fires broke out, an administrative building and other civilian infrastructure, vehicles. All fires were extinguished.