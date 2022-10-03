Facts

09:18 03.10.2022

Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called "powerful" the joint statement of nine NATO countries that supported Ukraine's entry into the Alliance.

"We have a powerful joint statement today from the leaders of nine NATO states: the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and Slovakia," he said.

"They condemned the Russian escalation steps and, very importantly, supported our aspiration to become a full member of NATO. We are moving in this direction. I am sure that we will implement this project of ours," Zelensky stressed.

