NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) states that there is no evidence or testimony of involvement with Russian special services of an NABU employee who passed on some information to a representative of the State Protection Authority who was later exposed for cooperating with Russian special services.

This is stated in the NABU statement regarding the allegations of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) about the possible cooperation of a NABU employee with a representative of Russian special services, the NABU said on Telegram channel on Monday.

It is reported that in August 2023, NABU received information from the SBU leadership regarding possible risks associated with one of the Bureau employees. It was said that during his service in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (2012–2015, i.e. before starting work in the NABU), this person sent information about Ukrainian citizens by e-mail to one of the employees of the State Protection Authority.

The materials noted that the aforementioned State Protection Authority representative held positions in the SBU until 2012, and from 2012 to 2014 he headed one of the units within the presidential security service within the State Protection Authority. According to the SBU, after the annexation of Crimea, this person switched to the side of the aggressor country and has been working in the Russian FSO since 2020.

"The National Bureau immediately joined in establishing the circumstances. Within the framework of working interaction between the NABU and the SBU, an additional check was organized with the participation of certain NABU employees and one of the heads of SBU units. The principled position of the NABU is to identify all circumstances, regardless of the employee's position or length of service," the statement reads.

"During the joint inspection, no evidence or testimony was found that the NABU employee was aware of the State Protection Authority representative's connections with Russian special services. This was also confirmed by the SBU representative during personal meetings," the NABU said in the statement.

It is noted that the NABU initiated an interview with the employee in order to make a decision on his further service or possible disciplinary action. "However, the SBU strongly recommended refraining from any actions so as not to hinder their operational work regarding other connections of the former State Protection Authority employee. The SBU also noted that the mentioned connections do not concern the NABU employee, and no contacts between them have been recorded," the document reads.

It is indicated that in August 2024, the SBU verbally reported that during the investigation of the treason case involving the aforementioned former State Protection Authority employee, "no involvement of a NABU employee was established. There is no evidence of participation in anti-state activities." "Since then, the NABU has repeatedly asked the SBU to provide official documentary confirmation of the results of the inspection in order to make a reasoned decision – regarding possible liability or further service. As of today, the Bureau has not received any official response. The only public mention of this episode appeared in the SBU's post on social networks on July 21, 2025," the NABU said.