EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

The European Union is concerned by events surrounding anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, which are crucial for the reform agenda necessary for the country's accession to the EU.

The corresponding statement was made on Tuesday in Brussels by the representative of the European Commission, Guillaume Mercier, commenting at the request of journalists on the bill in the Ukrainian parliament, which according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, will effectively destroy its independence and authority, and how this may affect Ukraine's accession to the EU.

He said the European Union is concerned by Ukraine's recent actions regarding its anti-corruption institutions, namely the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. These institutions are crucial for Ukraine's reform agenda and must function independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust, Mercier added.

Mercier stated that the EU is providing significant financial assistance to Ukraine subject to progress in transparency, judicial reform and democratic governance. Ukraine's accession will require a strong capacity to fight corruption and ensure institutional stability. The EU will continue to monitor the situation and support Ukraine in upholding the rule of law, the European Commission representative said.