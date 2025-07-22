Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:53 22.07.2025

EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

1 min read
EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

The European Union is concerned by events surrounding anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, which are crucial for the reform agenda necessary for the country's accession to the EU.

The corresponding statement was made on Tuesday in Brussels by the representative of the European Commission, Guillaume Mercier, commenting at the request of journalists on the bill in the Ukrainian parliament, which according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, will effectively destroy its independence and authority, and how this may affect Ukraine's accession to the EU.

He said the European Union is concerned by Ukraine's recent actions regarding its anti-corruption institutions, namely the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. These institutions are crucial for Ukraine's reform agenda and must function independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust, Mercier added.

Mercier stated that the EU is providing significant financial assistance to Ukraine subject to progress in transparency, judicial reform and democratic governance. Ukraine's accession will require a strong capacity to fight corruption and ensure institutional stability. The EU will continue to monitor the situation and support Ukraine in upholding the rule of law, the European Commission representative said.

Tags: #statement #nabu #sapo

MORE ABOUT

22:10 22.07.2025
Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

21:07 22.07.2025
Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

18:16 22.07.2025
European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

16:54 22.07.2025
NABU and SAPO came close to someone in investigations, prompting independence restrictions – Radina

NABU and SAPO came close to someone in investigations, prompting independence restrictions – Radina

16:42 22.07.2025
Law enforcement system needs to be changed, not made into bull terrier for government – Klitschko

Law enforcement system needs to be changed, not made into bull terrier for government – Klitschko

16:40 22.07.2025
NABU, SAPO, might be pressured, cases could be 'stripped'

NABU, SAPO, might be pressured, cases could be 'stripped'

15:59 22.07.2025
Pressure on us, SAPO head, 'stripping' of cases possible negative scenario

Pressure on us, SAPO head, 'stripping' of cases possible negative scenario

15:46 22.07.2025
Anti-corruption agencies appeal to EU, American partners and IMF over NABU and SAPO situation - NABU director

Anti-corruption agencies appeal to EU, American partners and IMF over NABU and SAPO situation - NABU director

15:42 22.07.2025
Zheleznyak initiates resolution to cancel vote on law limiting NABU and SAPO independence

Zheleznyak initiates resolution to cancel vote on law limiting NABU and SAPO independence

15:31 22.07.2025
Stefanchuk sends bill restricting NABU and SAPO independence to president for signature

Stefanchuk sends bill restricting NABU and SAPO independence to president for signature

HOT NEWS

Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

Dpty PM Kachka assures European Commissioner Kos: Ukraine's commitments to join EU remain fully in force

Israeli FM arrives in Kyiv

European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

Ten-year-old child killed, 18 people injured due to enemy shelling of Kramatorsk district

LATEST

Center for Civil Liberties calls on President of Ukraine to veto law on NABU, SAPO

Without sanctions pressure on Russia, there will be no breakthrough in Russia's negotiating positions

Dpty PM Kachka assures European Commissioner Kos: Ukraine's commitments to join EU remain fully in force

Prosecutor General on meeting with G7 reps: Intl partners receive comprehensive answers to all their questions

The Netherlands ready to make 'significant contribution' to Ukraine's additional air defense

Israeli FM arrives in Kyiv

Currently, main challenge for energy sector from Russia is massive use of UAVs - Energy Ministry

Defense Ministry preparing amendments to resolution that will simplify financing defense sector enterprises - Shmyhal

Ten-year-old child killed, 18 people injured due to enemy shelling of Kramatorsk district

Health Ministry signs 11 security agreements in healthcare with European partners - Liashko

AD
AD