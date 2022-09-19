German Defense Ministry announces training projects for Ukrainian military in Germany, transfer of two MLRS, 50 armored vehicles to Ukraine

The German Ministry of Defense on Monday announced the transfer of two Mars II multiple launch rocket systems and 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

"We keep our promises! Two more Mars II rocket launchers and 50 Dingos [armored personnel carriers] will be delivered to Ukraine," the message posted on Twitter reads.

It notes that at the end of September, training projects for Ukrainian military personnel will start working in Germany. "Thus, we continue to support Ukraine in the struggle for its integrity and sovereignty," the ministry concluded.