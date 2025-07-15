Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:34 15.07.2025

Germany to make decisive contribution on Patriot systems for Ukraine - Merz

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

Germany will make a decisive contribution to the issue of supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said.

"President Trump today made an important initiative: the United States will provide Ukraine with large-scale weapons if its European partners finance it. President Trump and I have discussed this several times in recent days. I assured him that Germany will make a decisive contribution," Merz wrote on the social network X.

According to Merz, Germany is doing this in its own interests and this will help Ukraine defend itself against bombing by Russia.

"Only in this way will the pressure on Moscow to finally agree on peace increase. Ultimately, we are showing that we are joining forces as partners in security policy. We will now quickly clarify the details. We are contacting our partners for this purpose," the Chancellor added.

As reported, the United States will send new Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine in the near future, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

