Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:46 14.07.2025

Germany intends to tighten conditions for paying social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

2 min read
Germany intends to tighten conditions for paying social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

The German government plans to introduce stricter rules for receiving social assistance for the unemployed, including refugees from Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview with the ARD television channel on Sunday.

In an interview with the ARD television channel on Sunday, July 13, Merz confirmed that citizens who need support will continue to receive it. However, the German government intends to introduce stricter rules for applicants.

"People who can work should work," Merz said. In addition, it is possible to tighten the requirements for housing costs: for example, introducing an upper limit on rent or checking the living space.

According to the German Chancellor, there is significant potential for savings when, from 2026, citizens will be paid a basic income instead of benefits as part of the reform. "More than one or two billion can be saved," Merz said, adding that the "system change" should take place "step by step."

According to Merz, the goal of the basic income should be "to ensure that those who really need state assistance continue to receive it in the future." "I would even be prepared to increase the rates, for example, in the case of sudden unemployment, so that those affected can quickly find new jobs," he said.

In 2024, about 826,000 working citizens of Germany could not live on their salaries. The government paid them the Bürgergeld benefit in the amount of EUR 7 billion. Among the recipients of the Bürgergeld benefit in Germany are Ukrainian refugees from the war in Russia.

According to DW, as of 2024, some 1.25 million Ukrainians lived in Germany, 296,000 of whom were employed. Another approximately 211,000 Ukrainians in the country had the status of unemployed, and 98,000 attended integration courses.

Tags: #germany #social #aid

MORE ABOUT

20:15 10.07.2025
Germany’s future closely linked to Ukraine – Merz

Germany’s future closely linked to Ukraine – Merz

20:47 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

10:31 07.07.2025
German media publishes list of weapons, military equipment that Ukraine allegedly requests from Germany

German media publishes list of weapons, military equipment that Ukraine allegedly requests from Germany

10:26 04.07.2025
Germany negotiates with USA to buy Patriot systems, missiles for Ukraine – media

Germany negotiates with USA to buy Patriot systems, missiles for Ukraine – media

17:06 01.07.2025
German FM visits Odesa with Sybiha

German FM visits Odesa with Sybiha

20:19 30.06.2025
Klymenko meets with German FM, discusses technical assistance

Klymenko meets with German FM, discusses technical assistance

19:00 30.06.2025
Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

19:03 27.06.2025
Swedish Ambassador familiarized himself with URCS activities in Sumy region

Swedish Ambassador familiarized himself with URCS activities in Sumy region

20:13 19.06.2025
Metinvest helps equip five command, staff vehicles for units of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Metinvest helps equip five command, staff vehicles for units of Ukraine's Ground Forces

19:56 17.06.2025
Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy intends to nominate Shmyhal for Defense Minister post – address

USA could sell short-range missiles, rounds to NATO members for further transfer to Ukraine

Kellogg says he will discuss Trump's NATO deal on American weapons with Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

Trump: Patriot batteries to be transferred to Ukraine in few days

LATEST

Zelenskyy intends to nominate Shmyhal for Defense Minister post – address

Specialized committee proposes Rada suspend Ottawa Convention for Ukraine

Govt regulates network development of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad

Klympush-Tsintsadze on conference in Rome: It's worth talking not about restoration, but about reforms

USA could sell short-range missiles, rounds to NATO members for further transfer to Ukraine

Five drone strikes recorded in Sumy during day: 14 residents injured

URC-2025: EBRD and IFC consider financing OKKO Group's second 192 MW wind farm

Kellogg says he will discuss Trump's NATO deal on American weapons with Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

NATO Secretary General advises Putin to take Ukraine negotiations more seriously after Trump’s announcement of tariffs

AD
AD