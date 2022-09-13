Occupiers take their families out of Crimea – Defence Intelligence Agency

Russian occupiers are carrying out an urgent evacuation of their families from the south of Ukraine, including from the Crimea occupied in 2014, according to the website of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, also known as the Defence Intelligence Agency, on Tuesday.

"The successful actions of the defenders of Ukraine are forcing the so-called authorities of the temporarily occupied Crimea and the south of our state to urgently relocate their families to the territory of Russia. Despite the assurance of the population of the safety of staying on the peninsula, representatives of the Crimean occupation administration, FSB officers and commanders of some military units, secretly from their subordinates, are trying to sell their homes and urgently relocate relatives from the peninsula," the message says.

At the same time, it is reported that the occupiers have banned the conclusion of transactions for the purchase and sale of housing, have established restrictions on movement along the Crimean bridge and are trying to block access to information about the counter-offensive of Ukrainian troops.

"The military intelligence of Ukraine reminds that all war criminals will be exposed and brought to justice for crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine," the message emphasizes.