Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:22 17.06.2025

EU extends sanctions against Russia imposed in response to illegal annexation of Crimea

2 min read
EU extends sanctions against Russia imposed in response to illegal annexation of Crimea

The Council of Europe has extended the sanctions until 23 June 2026 imposed by the EU in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation.

The Council of Europe press service reported this on Monday, June 16.

“The EU does not recognise and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation as a violation of international law. Since 2022, Russia has further violated Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression, and dedicated to fully implementing its non-recognition policy,” the message reads.

It is noted that the restrictive measures currently in place were first introduced in June 2014, and include prohibitions targeting the imports of products originating from the illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol into the EU, and infrastructural or financial investments and tourism services from the illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol. Furthermore, the exports of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in illegally annexed Crimea in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors or for the prospection, exploration and production of oil, gas and mineral resources are also subject to EU restrictions.

Tags: #sanctions #crimea

MORE ABOUT

15:16 14.06.2025
18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

19:43 12.06.2025
Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

19:06 12.06.2025
Senator Graham: Overwhelming support continues to build for Russia sanctions bill in Congress

Senator Graham: Overwhelming support continues to build for Russia sanctions bill in Congress

20:33 11.06.2025
Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

14:04 10.06.2025
EC to make suggestions for 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Tue - media

EC to make suggestions for 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Tue - media

20:08 09.06.2025
Eighteenth package of EU sanctions against Russia should be not just strong, but destructive – Sybiha

Eighteenth package of EU sanctions against Russia should be not just strong, but destructive – Sybiha

21:16 04.06.2025
Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

20:37 04.06.2025
Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

20:10 03.06.2025
Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

15:40 03.06.2025
Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

HOT NEWS

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

LATEST

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Alliance publishes agenda for NATO summit in The Hague

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

ISW: Russian forces seize Kindrativka in northern Sumy region

Invaders lose 1,060 people, 79 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa

Displacement of Ukrainians should not be seen as permanent loss of human capital – UNHCR rep

AD
AD