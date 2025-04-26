Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:55 26.04.2025

Lithuanian President calls recognition of Crimea as Russian ‘time bomb’ – media

1 min read
Lithuanian President calls recognition of Crimea as Russian ‘time bomb’ – media

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that the official recognition of Crimea as part of Russia would be a "time bomb" that would explode repeatedly in the future, LRT reported on Friday.

"If we recognize Crimea as legally Russian, it will be a time bomb. These are the red lines so that they are not crossed," Nauseda told reporters, commenting on Donald Trump's words that Crimea is "already Russian."

According to the Lithuanian President, Europe's position on Crimea is clear, and before making any decisions, the opinion of Ukraine, the country that suffered the most losses, should be asked: "So don't they have the right to have an important say about these proposals?" he stressed.

The President of Lithuania noted that he shares the position of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and fully supports it.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should never have raised the issue of joining NATO, and Crimea should remain Russian. He stated this in an interview with Time magazine.

Tags: #nauseda #crimea

MORE ABOUT

20:58 25.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

20:07 25.04.2025
Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

18:53 25.04.2025
Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

14:02 25.04.2025
Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

20:44 24.04.2025
Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People makes statement on inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People makes statement on inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

20:38 23.04.2025
Trump: Statements about Ukraine's legal non-recognition of Crimea’s occupation harmful for peace talks with Russia

Trump: Statements about Ukraine's legal non-recognition of Crimea’s occupation harmful for peace talks with Russia

18:15 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

15:17 15.03.2025
Ukraine needs strong army, robust defense industry, clear security guarantees – Lithuanian President

Ukraine needs strong army, robust defense industry, clear security guarantees – Lithuanian President

14:39 06.03.2025
Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

18:29 26.02.2025
Ukraine to never recognize Russia's attempt to annex Crimea – MFA

Ukraine to never recognize Russia's attempt to annex Crimea – MFA

HOT NEWS

No continuation of meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump – source

Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: Has potential to become historic if we achieve joint results

Zelenskyy arrives in Rome – press secretary

Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

LATEST

World Bank to provide Ukraine with grant of $70 mln to strengthen energy system – Shmyhal

Shmyhal, Georgieva discuss further support for Ukraine in 2025-2026 in Washington

No continuation of meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump – source

Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: Has potential to become historic if we achieve joint results

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss further peace efforts in Rome tete-a-tet

Putin's victory impossible, because it to be failure of USA as world leader – Zelenskyy

Trump calls for immediate signing of agreement with Ukraine on rare earths, announces progress in peace agreement with Russia

Trump calls for immediate signing of agreement with Ukraine on rare earths, announces progress in peace agreement with Russia

Shmyhal: Ukraine expects over $39 bln in budget support in 2025

Russia, Iran, DPRK and China create anti-American coalition, Ukraine is indicator of this – Zelenskyy

AD
AD