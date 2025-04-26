Lithuanian President calls recognition of Crimea as Russian ‘time bomb’ – media

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that the official recognition of Crimea as part of Russia would be a "time bomb" that would explode repeatedly in the future, LRT reported on Friday.

"If we recognize Crimea as legally Russian, it will be a time bomb. These are the red lines so that they are not crossed," Nauseda told reporters, commenting on Donald Trump's words that Crimea is "already Russian."

According to the Lithuanian President, Europe's position on Crimea is clear, and before making any decisions, the opinion of Ukraine, the country that suffered the most losses, should be asked: "So don't they have the right to have an important say about these proposals?" he stressed.

The President of Lithuania noted that he shares the position of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and fully supports it.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should never have raised the issue of joining NATO, and Crimea should remain Russian. He stated this in an interview with Time magazine.