Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots near Perevalne in occupied Crimea

Drones of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked on Friday the ammunition depots of the 126th Separate Guards Coastal Defense Brigade of the occupation army, which are located near the village of Perevalne in Crimea.

As Interfax-Ukraine was informed by sources in the special service on Saturday, the attacked depots housed boxes for storing military equipment, weapons, and fuel and lubricants of the occupiers.

Local residents reported smoke over the territory of the military unit itself. The occupiers also blocked traffic on the Simferopol-Alushta highway, which passes by the village of Perevalne. There is also information about the deaths of Russian servicemen who were at the military base, the special service said.