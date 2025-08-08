Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

Soldiers of the Ghost unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) during a recent operation on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea hit one of the most valuable radar stations in the arsenal of the aggressor state Russia - 98L6 Yenisei.

According to the press service of the GUR, the rare and expensive radar Yenisei is part of the Russian air defense complex S-500 Prometheus. At the same time, this system can be used with enemy S-400 Triumph complexes.

"The defeat of Yenisei is a significant blow to the capabilities of the air defense system of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The fight continues!" GUR' message says.