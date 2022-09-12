Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate over 20 settlements during day – General Staff

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 20 settlements over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine reports.

"In just the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces managed to oust the enemy from more than twenty settlements. They are being taken under full control and stabilization measures are being taken," the General Staff said in a morning report.

As noted, the fighters continue to liberate settlements from Russian invaders in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

"As previously reported, during the retreat, Russian troops hastily abandon their positions and run deep into the temporarily occupied territories or into the territory of the Russian Federation. This trend continues. So, over the past day, the invaders removed the property and vehicles stolen from local residents from the settlements of Velyky Burluk and Dvorichna of Kharkiv region," the report says.

It is also noted that in Luhansk region, the Russian military with their families left the city of Svatovo, leaving only the soldiers of the so-called "people's militia" from among the local residents.

At the same time, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted eight strikes, as a result of which a platoon stronghold, six areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy, as well as one anti-aircraft missile system were hit.