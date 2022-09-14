Zelensky holds meeting of Supreme Commander HQ, instructs State Border Guard Service to ensure border protection in liberated territories

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a regular meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, reports were heard from the commanders of the troops of the operational areas on the active actions of the defense forces to liberate Ukraine from the Russian occupiers, the President's Office reports.

The meeting was attended by: Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and his deputy Rostyslav Zamlinsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala, Commander of the National Guard Yuriy Lebid, acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Khorenko, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, and Deputy Head of the President's Office Roman Mashovets.

"In the video link format, the meeting of was joined by: Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Zakhid Task Force Serhiy Litvinov and Commander of the Pivden Task Force Andriy Kovalchuk," the message says.

Reports were heard from the commanders of the troops of the operational areas on the active actions of the defense forces to liberate Ukraine from the Russian occupiers.

"It was noted that as a result of the offensive operation, more than 4,000 square kilometers of territory, more than 300 settlements were de-occupied, in which stabilization measures have already been taken. The operation continues," the website says.

Zelensky instructed the State Border Guard Service to ensure the protection of the state border in the liberated territories.

In addition, the participants reviewed the draft security and defense sector budget for 2023. As Zelensky noted, the total amount of the defense budget of Ukraine for the next year is more than UAH 1 trillion.