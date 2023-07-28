Facts

19:27 28.07.2023

Comprehensive restoration of Borodianka, Posad-Pokrovske to start in Aug

3 min read
Comprehensive restoration of Borodianka, Posad-Pokrovske to start in Aug

The State Restoration Agency will start implementing pilot projects for the comprehensive restoration of Posad-Pokrovske (Kherson region) and Borodianka (Kyiv region) in August, Yahidne (Chernihiv region) - in September, head of the State Agency Mustafa Nayyem said.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers identified six settlements in five regions for a pilot project for a comprehensive restoration according to new principles - Borodianka and Moschun in Kyiv region, Trostianets in Sumy region, Posad-Pokrovske in Kherson region, Tsirkuny in Kharkiv region and Yahodne in Chernihiv region.

"In Posad-Pokrovske, which is on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, it is necessary to restore almost everything. Private buildings - about a thousand. At the first stage, we are laying the foundation for the restoration of 120 of them, for which there is already funding and tenders will be announced in the near future," Nayyem said during a meeting with representatives of the industry at the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine on Friday.

The function of the customer for the restoration of private buildings has already been transferred to the State Agency, the estimated budget for houses of 70-140 square meters is UAH 2-4 million. Tenders will be announced for lots of 20-30 houses.

Municipal facilities will also be restored - a community center, a kindergarten-lyceum, a security center, engineering networks, a street and road network.

According to Nayyem, the total budget for the first stage of the restoration of Posad-Pokrovske is UAH 3.1 billion.

In Borodianka, 38 objects have been prepared for tenders, of which 29 are multi-apartment residential buildings, five administrative buildings, two educational institutions, a hostel and a palace of culture.

"The average cost of an object here is higher, from UAH 100 million for overhaul to UAH 300 million for new construction. The start of implementation is August, some of the tenders have already been announced, for some we will most likely revise the terms," Nayyem said.

The projects announced in Borodianka will receive funding of UAH 4.7 billion.

The comprehensive restoration of Yahidne in Chernihiv region will begin in September, the budget for the restoration of 122 objects is UAH 404 million.

The project provides for the overhaul of 118 residential buildings, including 101 private and 17 multi-storey buildings. The average cost of overhaul of private houses is about UAH 1 million, and multi-storey houses - UAH 3.5 million. Plus, the implementation of two municipal projects - the creation of a memorial and a club. According to Nayyem, an architectural competition will be announced for the memorial in the near future. There is already a project for the club, project documentation is being prepared and a tender will be announced in the near future.

Tags: #restoration #settlements

MORE ABOUT

16:53 24.07.2023
Italy ready to join restoration of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – Embassy

Italy ready to join restoration of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – Embassy

09:57 14.07.2023
EIB, EU countries allocate EUR 400 mln for Ukraine’s restoration – Shmyhal

EIB, EU countries allocate EUR 400 mln for Ukraine’s restoration – Shmyhal

09:45 14.07.2023
Project to restore 93 private houses destroyed because of Russian aggression starts in Kyiv region – regional administration

Project to restore 93 private houses destroyed because of Russian aggression starts in Kyiv region – regional administration

17:28 04.07.2023
Ministry of Restoration to launch project office for DREAM ecosystem

Ministry of Restoration to launch project office for DREAM ecosystem

13:34 23.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

21:00 21.06.2023
World Bank, donors provide additional $1.75 bln for Ukraine under PEACE

World Bank, donors provide additional $1.75 bln for Ukraine under PEACE

12:15 20.06.2023
Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

10:32 12.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

20:22 19.05.2023
Govt prioritizes costs of restoring activities of military administrations in de-occupied areas

Govt prioritizes costs of restoring activities of military administrations in de-occupied areas

09:14 15.05.2023
France, together with intl partners, to join restoration of Ukraine – statement

France, together with intl partners, to join restoration of Ukraine – statement

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

Stefanchuk: No constitutional ban on holding elections during martial law

LATEST

Moldova suspends mail services with Russia again

Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO, ZAPORIZHIA – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

President asks Rada to reject law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

Danilov: Events in Taganrog are result of Russian air defense's incompetent actions

New academic year in Ukraine to start on Sept 1, end on June 28

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

AD
AD
AD
AD