Facts

20:40 19.07.2022

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

1 min read
Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

The Armed forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 1,000 cities and villages, it is necessary to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from the Russian Federation, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"We have already liberated more than 1,000 cities and villages that the enemy captured first. We need to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns. Russia can definitely be defeated. Ukraine has already shown how this can be done, and now everything depends on the measure to which the free world is ready to support us. If we get enough weapons in time, we will liberate our land," Reznikov said during a discussion organized by the Atlantic Council on Tuesday.

The minister stressed that the Russian Federation would be open to a serious conversation with Ukraine only after it is defeated.

Tags: #cities #villages #liberated

MORE ABOUT

11:30 04.06.2022
Zelensky calls on mayors of US cities to break twinning ties with Russian

Zelensky calls on mayors of US cities to break twinning ties with Russian

19:02 26.05.2022
South of Ukraine to be definitely liberated - Podoliak

South of Ukraine to be definitely liberated - Podoliak

09:14 02.05.2022
All temporarily occupied territories to be liberated – Zelensky

All temporarily occupied territories to be liberated – Zelensky

19:14 01.04.2022
Bucha liberated from Russian troops – mayor

Bucha liberated from Russian troops – mayor

17:10 28.03.2022
Irpin liberated from Russian invaders - mayor

Irpin liberated from Russian invaders - mayor

18:21 05.03.2022
UAC members deliver 3,750 tonnes of food supplies to fighting cities

UAC members deliver 3,750 tonnes of food supplies to fighting cities

18:29 20.08.2020
Zelensky stands for reform of villages

Zelensky stands for reform of villages

13:10 14.06.2018
About 500 new-type rural health posts to start operating in Ukraine this year - Poroshenko

About 500 new-type rural health posts to start operating in Ukraine this year - Poroshenko

14:16 23.01.2016
Association of Ukrainian Cities nominates Klitschko to head organization

Association of Ukrainian Cities nominates Klitschko to head organization

AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

Rada dismisses Bakanov from SBU head post – MPs

LATEST

Ukraine joins IEA as associate country

Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile in Kharkiv region

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Roaming Like at Home service for Ukrainian refugees in EU to be extended

Some 54 people injured in missile attack on Vinnytsia still hospitalized, eight in serious condition

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Peace treaty with Russia possible only on Ukraine's terms – businessman Akhmetov

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

AD
AD
AD
AD