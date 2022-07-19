Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

The Armed forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 1,000 cities and villages, it is necessary to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from the Russian Federation, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"We have already liberated more than 1,000 cities and villages that the enemy captured first. We need to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns. Russia can definitely be defeated. Ukraine has already shown how this can be done, and now everything depends on the measure to which the free world is ready to support us. If we get enough weapons in time, we will liberate our land," Reznikov said during a discussion organized by the Atlantic Council on Tuesday.

The minister stressed that the Russian Federation would be open to a serious conversation with Ukraine only after it is defeated.