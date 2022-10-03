Zelensky: No one remembers pseudo-referenda in liberated territories

When the Ukrainian army returns the flag to the liberated territories, no one remembers the Russian farce with annexations, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday evening.

"Every day at least twice – in the morning and in the evening – I receive reports from our military. This week, in the reports, the largest part is devoted to the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defense operation. This is the trend, you know," he said.

According to the president, "recently, someone somewhere held pseudo-referenda, and when the Ukrainian flag returns, no one remembers the Russian farce with some papers and some kind of annexations. Except, of course, the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine."

"Because everyone, who is involved in any elements of aggression against our state, will be held accountable for this. And I thank everyone who brings these moments of victory closer, who returns the Ukrainian flag to its rightful places on Ukrainian soil. Thanks to everyone: from generals to privates, from professional soldiers, intelligence officers and special services to volunteers and everyone who helps protect our state," the President said.