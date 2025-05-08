Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:36 08.05.2025

Ukraine’s army liberates forest massif north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region from enemy

2 min read
Ukraine’s army liberates forest massif north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region from enemy

Fighters of the 13th brigade of the Khartia National Guard liberated a forest massif north of Lyptsi (Kharkiv region) with an area of ​​more than 200 hectares, the battles for this section of the front lasted almost half a year, the DeepState resource reports

"In cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, in heavy battles, the Ukrainian military was able to knock the enemy out of a forest massif with an area of ​​more than 200 hectares. The battles for forestry lasted five and a half months from November 2024," the resource said in a message on Telegram on Thursday.

It is noted that thanks to the coordinated work of the units, it was possible to push back the enemy and restore control over an important natural and tactically significant area of ​​the terrain. During this time, the enemy lost almost 1,500 soldiers, more than 200 units of weapons and 175 units of equipment killed and wounded.

"The breakthrough of the enemy's defense and the capture of the bridgehead at the initial stage of the operation was carried out by joint forces of the Khartia units and the 92nd separate assault brigade named after the Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko," the report states.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #army #liberated

