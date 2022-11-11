Some 41 settlements liberated in southern Ukraine – Zelensky

Some 41 settlements have been liberated in southern Ukraine, but this liberation was achieved after months of tough struggle, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Thursday.

"Today there is good news from the south. The number of Ukrainian flags that are returning to their rightful place as part of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens. Some 41 settlements have been liberated," he said.

He thanked "all our heroes who provide this promotion."

"But, rejoicing, we all must remember now and always what this movement means: every step of our Defense Forces is the life of our soldiers. A life that is given for freedom for Ukrainians. Everything that is happening now has been achieved by months of hard struggle. Achieved and courage, and pain, and losses. It is not the enemy who is leaving – it is the Ukrainians who are driving the occupiers at a great cost," the president said.

"Like in the east of our country – in Kharkiv region. As before in the north – Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv. Now – Mykolaiv region, Kherson region. And we must go all the way – on the battlefield and in diplomacy – so that our flags, Ukrainian flags, are on our entire land, along our internationally recognized border. And never again any enemy tricolors," he said.