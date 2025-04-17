Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:37 17.04.2025

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have liberated about 16 sq km of territory in the area of ​​the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

"The enemy has not changed its plans - to push the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine beyond Donetsk and Luhansk regions and reach the administrative borders of these regions. However, the enemy's plan remains unrealized. We are continuing the defensive operation, conducting counteroffensive actions and have had some successes. In recent weeks, we have liberated about 16 square kilometers of territory in the area of ​​the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, Shevchenko," the commander wrote on Facebook following the results of work in the operational zone of the Donetsk Task Force.

Syrsky noted that over the course of three days he visited virtually all brigades of this group of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which bears the main burden of resisting the enemy's spring offensive and destroying its best forces and means. In particular, in the Pokrovsk direction, soldiers stop about 30 enemy assault actions every day, inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupiers, the commander emphasized.

He listened to reports from the commander of the operational-tactical group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, worked with brigade commanders at their command posts, and resolved problematic issues on the ground regarding the organization of combat operations, provision of ammunition and logistical means.

"Of course, our main capital and highest value are our people. I drew attention to the thorough preparation and support of combat operations of each combat unit, each assault group. This should be a constant object of control of the brigade commander and the direct responsibility of the battalion commander," Syrsky said.

Tags: #pokrovsk_direction #liberated

