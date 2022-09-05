Zelensky announces release of number of settlements

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the liberation of a number of settlements in Donetsk region and in the south.

"I held a new meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today. Although it is Sunday, there are no days off in the war. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the commanders of operational areas, and the head of intelligence reported. There were good reports," he said in a video statement on Sunday evening, September 4.

"Today I want to thank the soldiers of the 63rd battalion of the 103rd terrorist defense brigade, who ensured the result in Donetsk region: the settlement was liberated. The 54th brigade in Lysychansk-Siversk direction also made good steps, moved forward, occupied certain heights," the president said.

He also said "the 42nd separate motorized infantry battalion - thanks to its heroic actions, two settlements in the south of our state were liberated."