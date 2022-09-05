Facts

09:17 05.09.2022

Zelensky announces release of number of settlements

1 min read
Zelensky announces release of number of settlements

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the liberation of a number of settlements in Donetsk region and in the south.

"I held a new meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today. Although it is Sunday, there are no days off in the war. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the commanders of operational areas, and the head of intelligence reported. There were good reports," he said in a video statement on Sunday evening, September 4.

"Today I want to thank the soldiers of the 63rd battalion of the 103rd terrorist defense brigade, who ensured the result in Donetsk region: the settlement was liberated. The 54th brigade in Lysychansk-Siversk direction also made good steps, moved forward, occupied certain heights," the president said.

He also said "the 42nd separate motorized infantry battalion - thanks to its heroic actions, two settlements in the south of our state were liberated."

Tags: #release #settlements

MORE ABOUT

09:58 21.04.2022
Some 934 settlements liberated in Ukraine – Zelensky

Some 934 settlements liberated in Ukraine – Zelensky

17:17 01.04.2022
Rauta presents master plan options for prefabricated camps for migrants

Rauta presents master plan options for prefabricated camps for migrants

21:01 16.03.2022
Real Madrid to donate EUR1 mln to displaced people in Ukraine, in total private sector already allocates $200 mln to UNHCR

Real Madrid to donate EUR1 mln to displaced people in Ukraine, in total private sector already allocates $200 mln to UNHCR

14:26 16.03.2022
Over 2,000 children of IDPs start education in Lviv schools – local authorities

Over 2,000 children of IDPs start education in Lviv schools – local authorities

09:50 14.03.2022
Over 1,000 settlements stay without electricity in Ukraine - State Emergency Service

Over 1,000 settlements stay without electricity in Ukraine - State Emergency Service

16:14 08.03.2022
Zakarpattia receives over half million IDPs - head of region

Zakarpattia receives over half million IDPs - head of region

11:56 08.03.2022
Lviv region will cooperate with UN on issues of internally displaced persons

Lviv region will cooperate with UN on issues of internally displaced persons

13:50 06.03.2022
Shmyhal to local authorities behind war lines: you adequately coping with placement of evacuees, now it's time to employ them

Shmyhal to local authorities behind war lines: you adequately coping with placement of evacuees, now it's time to employ them

13:19 02.03.2022
Russia trying to create alternative financial settlement systems with three countries – Kuleba

Russia trying to create alternative financial settlement systems with three countries – Kuleba

18:00 28.06.2019
Four Ukrainians freed in occupied Donbas arrive in Kyiv

Four Ukrainians freed in occupied Donbas arrive in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Four IAEA reps leave Zaporizhia NPP, two remain on permanent basis – Energoatom

SBI reports on suspicion of two soldiers involved in wounding children at fair in Chernihiv

Due to triggered weapon at exhibition in Chernihiv, three children injured, two-year-old boy in severe condition

AFU repels enemy attacks in Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vremivka directions

Child killed due to Russia's shelling in Mykolaiv region, four more people wounded

LATEST

Zelensky calls for introduction of 'visa solutions for Russian citizens' into eighth EU sanctions package

Four IAEA reps leave Zaporizhia NPP, two remain on permanent basis – Energoatom

As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 382 children killed, 740 wounded – PGO

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN NOVA KAKHOVKA – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels; Kyiv's application for EU membership, support in Russia's war to be discussed

SBI reports on suspicion of two soldiers involved in wounding children at fair in Chernihiv

Russian invaders lost 300 people, 19 tanks, 29 armored vehicles, two cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

As result of detonation of ammunition in Chernihiv, 15 people injured, four in hospital, half of them are children

Ensuring nuclear safety at ZNPP, continued IAEA presence at plant is necessary – Michel

Due to triggered weapon at exhibition in Chernihiv, three children injured, two-year-old boy in severe condition

AD
AD
AD
AD