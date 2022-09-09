Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupying troops on the afternoon of September 9, there were casualties among the civilian population, including children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"At the moment, as a result of the shelling, ten wounded, three of them are children," Terekhov said in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said the invaders were shelling Kharkiv from the MLRS, there was information about hits in Shevchenkivsky district, in particular, a kindergarten was damaged and a fire started. According to his information, there are also hits in private houses (in some of them there are fires), in an orphanage of creativity and a school, in a sports infrastructure facility, and a kindergarten in the central part of the city is on fire.