Ukrainian MFA disappointed by lack of clear position of OCHA in Ukraine regarding Russia’s missile attack on Chaplyne – spokesperson

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is disappointed by the lack of a clear position of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Ukraine regarding the rocket attack by Russia on the railway station in Chaplyne on August 24, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is disappointed by the lack of a clear position of the office of the UN Humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine regarding the rocket attack by Russia on the railway station in Chaplyne on August 24, as a result of which twenty-five civilians were killed, including two children," Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He recalled that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation publicly confessed to committing this war crime.

"The appeals of the UN High Representative to ‘all parties’ to comply with international humanitarian law look disconnected from reality. Equating the victim with the aggressor is absolutely unacceptable," Nikolenko stressed.

He added that the Foreign Ministry expects that the UN structures, to which Ukraine is grateful for organizing a humanitarian response, will be able to use their presence in Ukraine to figure out which side should adhere to its obligations under international humanitarian law by bombing Chaplyne and other Ukrainian towns and villages.

Earlier, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, after a Russian missile strike on a railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region, called on "all parties" to comply with international law.